Former Notre Dame Recruit and Legacy Enters Transfer Portal from Rival School
Emmett Mosley V was a fairly large recruiting target of Notre Dame's back in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He's the son of Emmett and Cindy, both former Notre Dame athletes as his dad played football for the Irish and his mother was perhaps the best female soccer player the university has ever seen.
The younger Mosley was recruited by Notre Dame but wound up choosing Stanford back in the 2024 cycle. Since then, the former four-star wide receiver has climbed the Cardinal depth chart and became a valuable player for them this past season as he hauled in 48 receptions for over 500-yards and six touchdowns.
Mosley is now available again as he has decided to enter the transfer portal following the firing of Stanford head coach Troy Taylor.
Whether or not Notre Dame makes a run at landing Mosley's talents again remains to be seen but with his production from a year ago he would bring added production to a group that doesn't have a ton entering 2025.
Worth noting is that Mosley's younger brother Trent is a highly-touted recruit in the 2026 cycle, recently committing to USC despite having an offer from Notre Dame. That commitment resulted in USC trolling Notre Dame on social media following the announcement.
Stay tuned to see whether or not Notre Dame becomes a player for Mosley, if he perhaps follows his brother to USC, or if he chooses to do something entirely different now that he's in the transfer portal.