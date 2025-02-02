Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Player Calls It a Career After 7 Seasons in the NFL

Isaac Rochell played for four teams in seven NFL seasons after playing at Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 4, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaac Rochell (90) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele (7) in the first quarter at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Sep 4, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaac Rochell (90) pressures Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele (7) in the first quarter at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
After seven seasons in the NFL, former Notre Dame star Isaac Rochell is hanging up his cleats. Rochell played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023 but did not play for an NFL team this season.

Rochell was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Chargers, a place Rochell played four seasons total. He also had stops with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns before his final two seasons with Las Vegas.

Rochell finishes his NFL career having made 113 career tackles, recording 9.5 sacks, and intercepting one pass.

Rochell spent from 2013 to 2016 at Notre Dame. He recorded a career high 63 tackles as a junior in 2015.

Rochell was a member of the 2013 team that won the Pinstripe Bowl over Rutgers, 2014 team that beat LSU in the Music City Bowl, and 2015 team that lost to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

All the best to him in future endeavors.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

