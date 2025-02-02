Former Notre Dame Player Calls It a Career After 7 Seasons in the NFL
After seven seasons in the NFL, former Notre Dame star Isaac Rochell is hanging up his cleats. Rochell played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023 but did not play for an NFL team this season.
Rochell was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Chargers, a place Rochell played four seasons total. He also had stops with the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns before his final two seasons with Las Vegas.
Rochell finishes his NFL career having made 113 career tackles, recording 9.5 sacks, and intercepting one pass.
Rochell spent from 2013 to 2016 at Notre Dame. He recorded a career high 63 tackles as a junior in 2015.
Rochell was a member of the 2013 team that won the Pinstripe Bowl over Rutgers, 2014 team that beat LSU in the Music City Bowl, and 2015 team that lost to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.
All the best to him in future endeavors.