Game Prediction: #9 Notre Dame at Florida State

Notre Dame kicks off its 2021 season on Sunday night when they square off against the Florida State Seminoles. Irish Breakdown has spent the last week breaking down the game and now it is time to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Florida State 20

Notre Dame is certainly capable of winning by a more impressive margin, but considering this is a season opener, it's a road game and the fact this is an ascending Florida State squad I'm going with a bit more of a competitive game, at least for a little bit.

Notre Dame will have its fair share of first game mistakes, and the result will be some big plays for Florida State, but quarterback Jack Coan picks the Seminoles apart, the offensive line eventually wears the Seminoles down and the Irish pass rush will take over the game in the second half. The talk coming out of this game will be Notre Dame's speed, especially on offense, and after a slow start they are going to make a lot of plays.

If Notre Dame can improve its red zone offense this could go from 37 to 45 in a hurry, but I need to see the Irish show me those improvements have been made. I see Florida State getting 20 with a late score.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, Florida State 21

After a while off season of talk and speculation and predictions we are finally here! Our first actual Notre Dame predictions for an actual game! I think the Irish are chomping at the bit for this one to kick off. Head coach Brian Kelly is bring 80 players to this game which is about 15 more than usual. He wants them to experience what if about to take place in Tallahassee.



I think the Irish offense comes out of the gate fast and productive. Look for Jack Coan to spread the ball around and take a few shots down the field. Both Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree will be instrumental in the offensive production and look out for Michael Mayer. How will the Noles defend all the Irish weapons. Easy answer. They won’t!



Marcus Freeman’s defense will be the recipient of the lead and he will let his defense eat! The front seven will abuse the Florida State offensive line and will protect the secondary in their first game together enough for them to make plays. Looks for this defense to force a few turnovers but also may give up a big play or two. Nothing that will impact the end result. I love the Irish in this spot. Big win on the road to open the season.

GRANT DELVECCHIO, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 35, Florida State 21

I expect Florida State to keep it close for a good portion of the first 30 minutes before the Irish roll in the second half. It’s the Seminoles home opener under the lights on a Sunday night against Notre Dame in what will be the first game inside Doak Campbell Stadium since the death of Bobby Bowden. Beyond just that, Notre Dame should have some growing pains to work through with some inexperienced players transitioning into key roles thanks to double-digit starters from last year’s team moving on to the NFL. Additionally, Florida State should be a much improved team in Mike Norvell’s second year, especially offensively, and they added great value from the transfer portal on the defensive end.

All that being said, this should be a game that the Irish are able to win handily. If all goes to plan, Jack Coan should have a huge first game in blue and gold and the Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree tandem should only build off of what they were able to do last year against the Seminoles (300 total yards and 3 TD). The Seminoles are talented offensively, especially at quarterback and out-wide, but the Notre Dame defense should be able to bring the pressure against an average but improved Florida State offensive line, even with brand new starting defensive ends and Will and rover linebackers. Overall, it should be a convincing win for Notre Dame and a strong debut for both Jack Coan and Marcus Freeman.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 37, Florida State 20

The last time Notre Dame traveled to Tallahassee, the Seminoles were coming off a national championship and started the Heisman Trophy winner at QB. Even though the Irish were undefeated and ranked #5, they entered the game as a double-digit underdog. This year, the Irish enter Tallahassee coming off a College Football Playoff appearance and with a 43-8 record since 2017, while Florida State is still looking for a way out of the mediocrity that has plagued the program since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M.

Notre Dame is more talented, more physical, and more battle-tested than Florida State, and this year’s game will be missing the back-and-forth, edge-of-your-seat tension (and the controversial ending) that marked ND’s last trip to Tallahassee. Though Notre Dame probably will not run for over 350 yards against the Seminoles like in 2018 and 2020, I expect a balanced Irish attack to put up 250 passing and 250 rushing yards, as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees deploys the myriad of weapons at his disposal, QB Jack Coan finds a rhythm with TE Michael Mayer and WR Kevin Austin, and RBs Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree each top 100 yards for the second straight game against Florida State.

Though Notre Dame will cover the 7.5 (at the time of writing) point spread, some first game sloppiness in the red zone results in the offense settling for three field goals and Florida State finds a late touchdown against the Irish second-team defense to make the final score closer than it should have been.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 40, Florida State 16

Florida State is trending up, and McKenzie Milton’s presence alone makes the Seminoles a better team. That said, the Irish come in more talented to a man, with a deep roster, a veteran quarterback, and another loaded defense. I’m expecting an all-business attitude from the Irish, making a statement on the national stage.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Florida State 17

There has been some chatter about a potential upset brewing in Tallahassee the last couple of days. With Notre Dame replacing four starters on the offensive line and rolling out graduate transfer Jack Coan under center, it’s understandable to a degree. Still, Florida State is in midst of a rebuilt under head coach Mike Norvell. Not this time folks.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter