How To Watch Notre Dame vs USC

How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and USC

Notre Dame and USC renew their storied rivalry tonight! Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

When: 7:30 PM EST

Television: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst) 101.5 FM & 960 AM South Bend

SiriusXM - Channel 129

Spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (PointsBet)

What to know: The Irish (5-1) and USC (3-3) are coming off a bye week with a renewed sense of purpose. For the Trojans, a victory could make up for what’s been a disappointing start. Clay Helton was fired as head coach after a loss to Stanford. Still, the Trojans haven’t gained much traction under interims coach Donte Williams.

They lost 42-26 on Oct. 9 to Utah. The week before, the Trojans routed Colorado 37-14. USC hasn’t won at Notre Dame since 2011, which was Brian Kelly’s second season. The Trojans are capable of putting up points. They’re averaging 32.7 per game. They also are giving up 27.3 per game. WR Drake London (64 catches for 832 yards with five TD receptions) is one of the best receivers in college. RB Keaontay Ingram, a 6 foot, 215-pound running back, is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. This offense will test the Irish defense.

Notre Dame has its first chance to prove that it can run the football with Jack Coan playing quarterback. The Irish have tweaked their offensive line, according to Kelly, to help the running game. One change is that Joe Alt, a freshman, will start at left tackle and Michael Carmody, who was playing tackle, will be a blocking tight end. Notre Dame wants to get off to a good second-half start, too. This will be Coan’s chance to prove that he’s not just a finisher at quarterback. He’s played well at the end of games and for stretches during games but, aside from Florida State, he’s had a hard time putting together a really good full game.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42, USC 28. Irish have their best offensive game of the season against a mediocre Trojan defense. It's a no-sweat victory.

