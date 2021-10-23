    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    How To Watch Notre Dame vs USC

    How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and USC
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame and USC renew their storied rivalry tonight! Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

    Where: Notre Dame Stadium
    When: 7:30 PM EST
    Television: NBC - Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
    Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!
    Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst) 101.5 FM & 960 AM South Bend
    SiriusXM - Channel 129
    Spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (PointsBet)

    What to know: The Irish (5-1) and USC (3-3) are coming off a bye week with a renewed sense of purpose. For the Trojans, a victory could make up for what’s been a disappointing start. Clay Helton was fired as head coach after a loss to Stanford. Still, the Trojans haven’t gained much traction under interims coach Donte Williams

    They lost 42-26 on Oct. 9 to Utah. The week before, the Trojans routed Colorado 37-14. USC hasn’t won at Notre Dame since 2011, which was Brian Kelly’s second season. The Trojans are capable of putting up points. They’re averaging 32.7 per game. They also are giving up 27.3 per game. WR Drake London (64 catches for 832 yards with five TD receptions) is one of the best receivers in college. RB Keaontay Ingram, a 6 foot, 215-pound running back, is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. This offense will test the Irish defense. 

    Notre Dame has its first chance to prove that it can run the football with Jack Coan playing quarterback. The Irish have tweaked their offensive line, according to Kelly, to help the running game. One change is that Joe Alt, a freshman, will start at left tackle and Michael Carmody, who was playing tackle, will be a blocking tight end. Notre Dame wants to get off to a good second-half start, too. This will be Coan’s chance to prove that he’s not just a finisher at quarterback. He’s played well at the end of games and for stretches during games but, aside from Florida State, he’s had a hard time putting together a really good full game.

    Prediction: Notre Dame 42, USC 28. Irish have their best offensive game of the season against a mediocre Trojan defense. It's a no-sweat victory. 

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter:     @MikeHuttonPT
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    JD Bertrand
    Football

    How To Watch Notre Dame vs USC

    1 minute ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Game Day Central: Notre Dame vs USC

    3 hours ago
    Anthony Lucas - Xavier Nwankpa
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Has A Potential Program Changing Recruiting Weekend On Deck

    12 hours ago
    Gabriel Rubio
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Quarterback Depth Issues, Adjustments, Young Players

    18 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Cover Three: Week 8 Best College Football Bets

    19 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Take 5: Notre Dame Defense, QB Play, Run Game, ND vs USC Prediction

    22 hours ago
    Oregon vs UCLA
    Football

    Game Prediction: #10 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins

    23 hours ago
    LSU vs Ole Miss
    Football

    Game Prediction: LSU Tigers at #12 Ole Miss Rebels

    23 hours ago
    Clemson vs Pitt
    Football

    Game Prediction: Clemson Tigers at #23 Pitt Panthers

    Oct 22, 2021