Scouting Report: Georgia Tech's Brent Key Evaluates Notre Dame's Defensive Tactics
Notre Dame's defense is among the nation's best, allowing just 11.7 points per game, good for the eighth fewest in nationally.
When Notre Dame travels to take on Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it'll take on a Yellow Jackets offense headed by former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key spoke about King on Tuesday, mentioning that he's currently listed as day-to-day. Based on his wording though it would seem likely that he's able to go.
King or no King, Georgia Tech still has to deal with Notre Dame's elite defense and the problems it causes.
Notre Dame's Defense Through the Eyes of Georgia Tech Coach Brent Key
Key met the media for his weekly availability on Tuesday and was asked about the Notre Dame defense. The former Georgia Tech player had high praise for the established unit.
“They got good players and a good scheme. They’re not an ultra-complicated scheme. They got enough confidence in their scheme where it looks the same. They’ll blitz out of or send pressure out of tweaks in the coverage, but at the end of the day they’re going to line up and play four-down. They’re going to play man coverage and challenge you at the receiver spot and make you throw on time. Try to limit the run game with an extra hat in the box. They got good players doing it.
“Obviously, the head coach is a defensive coach. But they got one of the best defensive coordinators in the country in calling the defense. I don’t know him personally, but people I’m very close to respect him a lot. Know him, played for him and know what type of coach he is. You see the tenacity in the defense, and they take on that personality as well.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
Georgia Tech will be one of the more difficult offenses Notre Dame faces this season.
Like almost any good offense it starts up front with a very good offensive line that opened the season against what was supposed to an elite defensive front in Florida State, and often had it's way with it.
An athletic quarterback that is more of a runner than a passer (sound familiar, Notre Dame fans?) must be accounted for in Haynes King, who has significantly improved in the turnover department this year, throwing just one interception to date after tossing 16 a year ago.
Jamal Haynes is averaging over 5.5 yards per carry out of the backfield and is well on his way to being a 1,000 yard rusher and on the outside, Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton have combined for over 900 receiving yards already.
This will be quite the test for Notre Dame defensively, especially in its first game without All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison.