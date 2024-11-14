Greg McElroy Breaks Down Why Notre Dame is a 2024 National Championship Contender
The talk around Notre Dame for almost two months had been whether or not it can make the College Football Playoff after losing in Week 2 to Northern Illinois.
Then it switched to whether or not Notre Dame could possibly host a home game in the CFP.
And now, could Notre Dame actually make more than a little noise in the CFP and ultimately win the whole thing?
College Football Analyst Says Notre Dame Fits Championship Mold
Greg McElroy won the 2010 national championship as Alabama's quarterback and knows a thing or two about what it takes to hoist the game's biggest trophy at the end of the year.
McElroy's playing days are done but he now works as a college football analyst. McElroy saw Notre Dame up close when he announced its game against Navy in late October, and after the Irish dominated Florida State this weekend, McElroy sees a very high ceiling for the team that he discussed on his Always College Football Show.
“I do think Notre Dame could win it,” McElroy said. “I think Riley Leonard's coming into his own. I think he’s playing better. The offensive line’s young, and they’ve improved steadily as they’ve gotten more and more comfortable with [offensive coordinator Mike] Denbrock’s system. I think, their tight end Mitchell Evans, is getting healthier. They have a really good 1-2 punch at running back. I love the way they get after the quarterback.”
“I, for one, usually look at a few different things to win a natty,” said McElroy. “I think you need a quarterback that is experienced. Riley Leonard is that. I think you need a takeover-the-game defensive line. I think Notre Dame has that with their two defensive tackles. And I think you need enough good skill position players. I’d prefer wideouts, but I’ll take running backs, as long as my OC knows how to use them.”
Notre Dame continues its push for a College Football Playoff berth Saturday when it hosts Virginia on senior day. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium and can be seen on NBC.