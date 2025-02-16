Birthday Cheers for Jerome Bettis: Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers Legendary Back
For as long as Notre Dame has played football, fans have had countless different players become their favorites.
On that long list of beloved Fighting Irish football players, very few rank as high as Jerome Bettis.
Bettis came to Notre Dame from Detroit, Mich. where he was Michigan's top football player his senior year and chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan.
He had a fantastic three years at Notre Dame before heading to the NFL where he was the 10th overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Bettis had a few solid years there before a change in offensive philosophy caused him to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd become a legend.
Bettis rushed for 13,662 yards in his career, which to this day remains the eighth-most in NFL history and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Bettis capped his football career by helping the Steelers to their fifth Super Bowl title in the 2005 season, winning the title in the Bus' hometown of Detroit.
Bettis, who returned to school at Notre Dame and graduated in 2022, turns 53 on Sunday.
Happy birthday to one of the absolute best to ever play at Notre Dame and one of the most beloved players football has ever seen.
Watch Jerome Bettis highlights from his time at Notre Dame below.