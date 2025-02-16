Irish Breakdown

Birthday Cheers for Jerome Bettis: Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers Legendary Back

The Bus turns 53 on Sunday

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pro Football hall of Fame and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis in attendance before the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pro Football hall of Fame and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis in attendance before the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
For as long as Notre Dame has played football, fans have had countless different players become their favorites.

On that long list of beloved Fighting Irish football players, very few rank as high as Jerome Bettis.

Bettis came to Notre Dame from Detroit, Mich. where he was Michigan's top football player his senior year and chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan.

Jerome Bettis runs the ball for Notre Dame against Northwestern in 1992
Sep 1992; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish runningback (6) Jerome Bettis in action against Northwestern at Soldier Field. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

He had a fantastic three years at Notre Dame before heading to the NFL where he was the 10th overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Bettis had a few solid years there before a change in offensive philosophy caused him to be traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd become a legend.

Bettis rushed for 13,662 yards in his career, which to this day remains the eighth-most in NFL history and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jerome Bettis plays in his final home game as a Pittsburgh Steeler on New Years Day 200
Jan 1, 2006; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back (36) Jerome Bettis smiles and acknowledges the fans after receiving a thunderous ovation while being honored on the video scoreboard during their victory over the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Bettis capped his football career by helping the Steelers to their fifth Super Bowl title in the 2005 season, winning the title in the Bus' hometown of Detroit.

Bettis, who returned to school at Notre Dame and graduated in 2022, turns 53 on Sunday.

Happy birthday to one of the absolute best to ever play at Notre Dame and one of the most beloved players football has ever seen.

Watch Jerome Bettis highlights from his time at Notre Dame below.

