DK Metcalf’s Two-Game Suspension Has Significant Impact on Steelers Contract
DK Metcalf was suspended two games by the NFL after getting into a physical altercation with a Lions fan at Ford Field during Sunday’s game.
The incident occurred in the second quarter, and although Metcalf escaped any in-game discipline, he didn’t avoid punishment from the league. He’s appealed the suspension, but as it stands, he’s in line to miss the final two games of the regular season for the Steelers. And the suspension will also have some rather daunting financial implications on Metcalf’s contract with the franchise.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Metcalf’s suspension will void the future guarantees in his contract. He’ll still be able to earn the money, but his salary will no longer be guaranteed.
Metcalf is due to earn $25 million in 2026, and was due to make a total of $40 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons. That money is no longer guaranteed as a result of his suspension. Per CBS, the guarantees in Metcalf’s contract with Pittsburgh become null and void if he fails to practice or play with the team for any reason, including “Player’s suspension by the NFL or Club for Code of Conduct Detrimental.” The ‘27 guaranteed money in his deal is injury-protected.
Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million deal with the Steelers after being acquired in an offseason trade from the Seahawks. The contract included a $30 million signing bonus and $60 million in guaranteed money.
The Steelers will be without Metcalf in Weeks 17 and 18, should his suspension be upheld, meaning he’ll be sidelined against the Browns and Ravens. He’d be eligible to return for the postseason, if Pittsburgh makes it.