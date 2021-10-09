    • October 9, 2021
    How To Watch Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech

    How to watch and listen to the matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame plays Virginia Tech. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

    Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia
    When: 7:30 EST
    Television: ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselback (analyst); Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
    StreamAlso available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!
    Spread: Notre Dame-1 (PointsBet)
    Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst)
    SiriusXM (Channel 129)

    What to know: The Irish (4-1) are trying to rebound from a three-turnover 24-13 loss to Cincinnati last week. This is the ultimate test for them. Go to Lane Stadium, one of the loudest venues in college football and take on a Virginia Tech (4-1) team that is arguably as talented as Cincinnati. Braxton Burmeister, a 6 foot 1, junior quarterback for the Hokies, is their leading rusher. He has run for 224 yards. VT isn’t pushing out lots of points or yards. They average 190 yards passing and 141 yards rushing per game. They are averaging 23.5 points and giving up 15 points. 

    The Hokies are ranked 46th in overall defense. North Carolina only scored 10 points against the Hokies. That was their best defensive performance. Notre Dame hasn’t announced a starting quarterback. Drew Pyne led the Irish to their 13-points last week. It’ll be a difficult environment for him to get his first start. Jack Coan has started every game for Notre Dame. It’s crucial for the Irish to get off to a solid start in a hostile environment. They have struggled to put points on the board in the first quarter. If Pyne is the quarterback, he’ll have a lot to figure out quickly. If it’s Coan, he’ll be under pressure to perform. The sentiment from ND fans is that Pyne deserves a shot but Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly seems to want to give Coan every chance he can to lose the job. So far, it’s not clear if Kelly feels like Pyne has won it. Stay tuned.

