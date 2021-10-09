How To Watch Notre Dame vs Virginia Tech

Notre Dame plays Virginia Tech. Here is how you can watch and listen to the game.

Where: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Virginia

When: 7:30 EST

Television: ACC Network (Dave O’Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselback (analyst); Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Stream: Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Spread: Notre Dame-1 (PointsBet)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister play-by-play; Ryan Harris analyst)

SiriusXM (Channel 129)

What to know: The Irish (4-1) are trying to rebound from a three-turnover 24-13 loss to Cincinnati last week. This is the ultimate test for them. Go to Lane Stadium, one of the loudest venues in college football and take on a Virginia Tech (4-1) team that is arguably as talented as Cincinnati. Braxton Burmeister, a 6 foot 1, junior quarterback for the Hokies, is their leading rusher. He has run for 224 yards. VT isn’t pushing out lots of points or yards. They average 190 yards passing and 141 yards rushing per game. They are averaging 23.5 points and giving up 15 points.

The Hokies are ranked 46th in overall defense. North Carolina only scored 10 points against the Hokies. That was their best defensive performance. Notre Dame hasn’t announced a starting quarterback. Drew Pyne led the Irish to their 13-points last week. It’ll be a difficult environment for him to get his first start. Jack Coan has started every game for Notre Dame. It’s crucial for the Irish to get off to a solid start in a hostile environment. They have struggled to put points on the board in the first quarter. If Pyne is the quarterback, he’ll have a lot to figure out quickly. If it’s Coan, he’ll be under pressure to perform. The sentiment from ND fans is that Pyne deserves a shot but Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly seems to want to give Coan every chance he can to lose the job. So far, it’s not clear if Kelly feels like Pyne has won it. Stay tuned.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter