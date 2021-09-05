How To Watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State

A look at how to watch and listen to Notre Dame vs Florida State

Notre Dame kicks off the 2021 season tonight against Florida State. Here is how you can watch, and listen to the season opener for the Fighting Irish.

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

When: 7:30 EST

Television: ABC (Joe Tessitore - play-by-play; Greg McElroy - analyst; Katie George - sideline)

Spread: Notre Dame -7 PointsBet

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister - play-by-play; Ryan Harris - analyst)

SiriusXM: Channel 129

What to know: Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan will be making his first start after transferring from Wisconsin.

The Irish have four new starters on the offensive line but they feature two potential All-Americans: junior running back Kyren Williams and junior safety Kyle Hamilton. The Irish defense could be elite.

Florida State should be improved from last year, when it finished 3-6. The Seminoles lost to Notre Dame 42-26 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Junior defensive tackle Dennis Briggs won the “break the rock” award as the Seminoles best linemen in camp. He’ll be a force.

FSU coach Mike Norvell hasn’t named a starting quarterback. It’s either Jordan Travis, who started four games last year or McKenzie Milton, a transfer from Central Florida. Milton hasn’t played since 2018 after suffering a serious knee injury. Travis started six games. He’s a dual threat who passed for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 559 yards. It’ll be an emotional game for FSU, which will be honoring its hall of fame coach Bobby Bowden. Bowden died on August 8. He was 91.

Tidbits: Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 by the Associated Press …FSU has 13 transfers on its team … FSU leads the series 6-4. The last time the teams played at Doak Campbell was in 2014. FSU, which was ranked No. 2, beat the No. 5 ranked Irish 31-27.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter