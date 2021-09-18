How To Watch Notre Dame Take On Purdue

Notre Dame plays Purdue today at Notre Dame. Here is how you can watch, and listen to the home opener for the Fighting Irish.

Where: Notre Dame Stadium; Notre Dame, Indiana

When: 2:30 EST

Television: NBC (Mike Tirico - play-by-play; Drew Brees - analyst; Kathryn Tappen - sideline) - Also available on fuboTV: Get a 7-Day Free Trial!!

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network (Paul Burmeister - play-by-play; Ryan Harris - analyst)

SiriusXM: Channel 129

What to know: Purdue lost its leading rusher Zander Horvath to a knee injury. Still, the Boilermakers have enough firepower on offense to put points on the board. Quarterback Jack Plummer has completed over 73% of his passes and he hasn’t thrown an interception. Junior wide receiver David Bell has caught 14 passes in his first two games for 255-yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Payne Durham has caught 11 passes for 150-yards with three TDs.

Junior defensive end George Karlaftis has one forced fumble and double digit quarterback hurries. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has said that the Irish will need special game plans for Karlaftis and Bell. This game is more about Notre Dame. The Irish offensive line needs to show improvement after two poor games. The offense got a boost last week from freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner, who led them to three scores. It was Jack Coan who bailed out ND, scoring on a drive on the last possession in the 32-29 victory over Toledo.

The Irish defense has been inconsistent. It has forced four turnovers in two games but they have been prone to giving up big plays. It’ll try to minimize the home run plays.

