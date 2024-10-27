Irish Breakdown

2024 NFL Season's Craziest Stat Comes from Notre Dame – Here’s How

Notre Dame did something more Saturday than the New York Jets and Giants have combined to do all year

Oct 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman stands with his team for their alma mater after their game against the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.
The New York Jets and Giants are both among the most frustrating in all of the NFL this season.

Entering Week 8 of the NFL season, the pair are both just 2-5 overall and their fanbases appear more interested in which quarterbacks may be selected in April's NFL draft than what the rest of the 2024 campaign brings.

Just how bad are the Jets and Giants both this year offensively?

Use this for a little perspective.

Notre Dame traveled to MetLife Stadium, home of both the Jets and Giants on Saturday as it took on a previously undefeated Navy team. The Fighting Irish erupted for 51 points, scoring seven touchdowns on the afternoon.

Those seven touchdowns are more than the Jets and Giants have combined to score on their shared home field this season. Mind you, the Jets and Giants have combined to play SEVEN games there so far in 2024, combining to score six in those games.

At least Notre Dame was able to bring some of the famed Subway Alumni a little football joy Saturday as it has been a fall to forget for many of the metropolitan areas professional football rooters.

