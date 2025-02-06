Jerome Bettis Shares Thoughts on Marcus Freeman Coaching His Son
During Super Bowl week its always a good time to look back at some of the former Notre Dame stars who have played in the biggest football game of them all.
One such player is Jerome Bettis, the 2001 NFL Man of the Year winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Bettis of course capped his career by winning Super Bowl XL in his hometown of Detroit when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks.
Bettis joined the Rich Eisen Show this week and of course Notre Dame was brought up.
Eisen, a Michigan grad, of course joked about being a Notre Dame fan for the night of the national championship, only to walk away with nothing.
Things did get a bit more serious though when Eisen asked about Bettis' son enrolling at Notre Dame and playing for Marcus Freeman.
Jerome Bettis on Marcus Freeman From a Father's Perspective
"He's the type of coach you want to leave your son with and that made me feel good to know he (Jerome Bettis, Jr.) was in good hands" Bettis told Eisen.
Jerome Bettis Jr. enrolled as a mid-year this winter and will participate in spring football for Notre Dame. Bettis chose to follow in his father and sister's footsteps and attend Notre Dame after receiving more than 20 scholarship offers. He was recruited at receiver but could transition to the defensive side of the ball as well.
Jerome Bettis on Notre Dame Under Marcus Freeman
Bettis went onto discuss more of Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame with Eisen and mentioned that this memorable past season won't be the peak of Freeman's time with the Fighting Irish.
"I like to believe this is the start of something special." Bettis said, "I don't think it's going down, it's going up (for Notre Dame football)."