Former Notre Dame GM Talks USC Move: 'It Meant More'
Sometimes you just can't compete with the human heart and that seems to be what Notre Dame was up against when former football general manager Chad Bowden recently left for rival USC.
Bowden was introduced by USC to the same position and spoke about his decision to leave Notre Dame for the Trojans.
"Notre Dame did everything to keep me there." Bowden said, "USC for me, it meant more to me."
"When I was a kid I watched Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, like that was my team. Lendale White, (Dwayne) Jarrett, all those guys. USC kind of held something in my heart."
The press conference revealed that Bowden will head the recruiting efforts of USC, something he worked tirelessly in while at Notre Dame. He also echoed the philosophy that is carried by the Notre Dame football program in that USC will "major in high school recruiting and minor in the transfer portal" when it comes to roster construction.
Bowden also spoke about the importance of USC being able to successfully recruit in California, something he was able to have great success with while at Notre Dame.
Whether or not Bowden's boombox makes the trip to Southern California was brought up during the media session.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Notre Dame can't be excited about Bowden's departure, especially to its biggest rival. Losing Bowden is significant but at the same time, he's not irreplaceable.
And maybe just maybe Bowden's move to USC will open up Notre Dame's recruiting floodgates in another football-rich state.