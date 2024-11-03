Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt was on hand at Penn State vs. Ohio State as he called the hard-faught contest on Saturday.
After the games wrapped up Saturday night, Klatt released his updated college football top 10.
Klatt is one of the few that still refuses to put Notre Dame in his top 10. For yet another week though, he put the Fighting Irish in his "almost" category.
Joel Klatt's Top 10 College Football Rankings:
Almost: Notre Dame, Boise State
10. BYU
Oct 26, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws a pass against the Central Florida Knights in the first half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
BYU is 8-0 and was off this weekend. The Cougars next play at Utah on Nov. 9.
9. Alabama
Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defenders celebrate after a goal line stand against the Missouri Tigers on fourth down to preserve a shut out during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Alabama was off this weekend and travels to LSU on Nov. 9.
8. Penn State
Penn State's Kaytron Allen (13) blocks for fellow running back Nick Singleton (10) in the first half of an NCAA football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Penn State dropped its first game of the year against Ohio State, falling 20-13 to the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions host Washington next week.
7. Tennessee
Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas (9) does a cartwheel after a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee improved to 7-1 after beating Kentucky and hosts lowly Mississippi State next week.
6. Indiana
Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Bray Lynch (74) holds up The Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. / Dale Young-Imagn Images
Indiana is 9-0 for the first time in program history after dominating Michigan State, 47-10. The Hoosiers host Michigan this coming week.
5. Miami
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami improved to 9-0 on the year with a 53-31 win over Duke. The Hurricanes next travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday.
4. Texas
Oct 26, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns place kicker Bert Auburn (45) kicks what is to become the game winning field goal against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Texas was off this past weekend and returns to action Saturday when it plays host to Florida.
3. Georgia
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) reacts to his touchdown that caused a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct with the Gator Chomp during the third quarter of an NCAA college football matchup Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Georgia moved to 7-1 on the year with a 34-20 win over Florida. The Bulldogs have a tough one as they travel to Ole Miss next week.
2. Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a tackle of Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State moved to 7-1 with a victory over Penn State and now hosts a struggling Purdue squad on Saturday.
1. Oregon
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oregon moved to 9-0 after a fairly easy victory at Michigan, beating the Wolverines 38-17. The Ducks will now host Maryland on Saturday.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
Two weeks ago Joel Klatt predicted Navy to beat Notre Dame on his podcast. After Notre Dame blasted Navy, Klatt didn't even mention the game on his next podcast episode.
I don't agree that Notre Dame isn't a top 10 team nationally right now but I'm not surprised Klatt continues to leave them out of his.