As the door officially closes on Notre Dame's season-opening win over Wisconsin in the latest edition of the Shamrock Series, I need to take a moment to look back at the event itself.



Because for as long as Notre Dame continues to play the Shamrock Series, the 2026 event in Lambeau Field will be the standard.

Wisconsin Hospitality on Full Display

Maybe its because Notre Dame entered as a significant favorite and perhaps there being no real rivalry between these two in the last 60 years made it friendlier - but this had the feel of how bowl games used to.



I have to admit I've never understood why people from Florida and Georgia or Oklahoma and Texas are so adamant about their rivalry games being played on a neutral field, but after experiencing this event I fully get it.

The crowd was a 50/50 split, something you felt walking around the tailgates and in the bars before the game. There would be a pack of Badgers fans in one spot then a swarm of Irish fans in another.



And all seemed to be getting along.

Shamrock Series Embraced Both Programs Fully

The Shamrock Series is pegged as Notre Dame taking a home game on the road, but in terms of crowd, it wasn't even close to a homefield advantage Sunday.



And that was perfectly fine.

Throughout the game, the history of both programs was on display, with former stars from both teams being recognized on the video board - as well as former players from both teams who are currently rostered by the host Green Bay Packers (shoutout Scott Daly - a real one).

Wisconsin's stable of historic running backs was rightfully acknowledged, which features just an absurd amount of talent in the last 30 or so years (Ron Dayne, Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon).

The timeout between the third and fourth quarters was probably the peak of both programs getting their run.



As soon as the third quarter ended, a short video played highlighting the history of the Notre Dame band playing the 1812 Overature before the fourth quarter before it showed the Wisconsin tradition of playing "Jump Around".

Then there was near-full engagement from the Notre Dame half for the overture before a good number of the Notre Dame fans decided to try their hand at "Jump Around" as well.

If I was a Wisconsin fan and my team was down by multiple scores going into the fourth quarter I'm not sure how happy I would have been to participate, but then again, when are you going to get to do that at Lambeau Field again?

Lambeau Field is the Perfect Sports Venue

I've been lucky to see baseball, football, basketball, and hockey games all over the country.



Outside of the venues my two favorite teams play in (Notre Dame Stadium and Wrigley Field), give me Lambeau Field over every single one of them.

The stadium does a perfect job of blending its long history with the modern amenities. The venue isn't about what ad can be thrown at you or begging you to watch the video boards instead of the game.



Its mostly bleacher seats make you feel like you're in a time machine back to a simpler time, but the countless suites and wide concourse are done right.



Not to mention, the food choices are limitless, with the Lambeau Mac n' Cheese being my personal pick.

I'm not a Packers fan. Never have been.



That said, Lambeau Field is a place that every football fan should visit at least once.



A true Mecca of the sport and getting to see Notre Dame play there was just an added bonus.

Nick Shepkowski's Closing Thoughts

I don't get to go to a whole lot of Notre Dame games anymore.



There was a time that fall Saturdays meant jumping on the Toll Road and heading to Exit 77 for the day.

Kids soccer and flag football games and the rest of life in general have changed that.



Sunday was an exception to that rule.



Notre Dame football at Lambeau Field was most likely a one-time event in my life and when offered the chance to attend, that was impossible to turn down.

I wouldn't consider myself a Shamrock Series fan (I've seen enough of the spiritless New Yankee Stadium and lifeless Alamodome to last a lifetime), but some places are just different.

Notre Dame celebrates with the student section after winning a NCAA football game 41-13 against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, in Green Bay, WI. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lambeau Field is a perfect venue (sunny and 75 instead of the traditional frozen tundra certainly helped its case), no matter if you're a Packers backer or not. It's a must for football fans to check out, as its different for all the right reasons.



Props to the hundreds involved at Notre Dame that made this event possible, along with those from Wisconsin and the Green Bay Packers.



It was a downright awesome event that won't soon be forgotten by those who attended.

The only problem now is trying to match or surpass it in the future, because a better venue for it to take place in simply doesn't exist.