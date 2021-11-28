Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Lincoln Riley To Become The Next USC Head Coach

    Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma to become the head coach at USC
    A day after saying he was not interested in the LSU job, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to leave Norman to take over as the next head coach at USC, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Pro Football Focus.

    Riley has gone 55-10 in five years at the helm of the Sooner program, leading Oklahoma to three College Football Playoff appearances. The Sooners went 0-3 in those games but Riley did win four straight conference titles before the streak ended with a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State last night.

    USC fired Clay Helton in September and were rumored to be targeting Dave Aranda and Matt Campbell before the surprise announcement that the Trojans had landed Riley.

    This is a curious move for Riley when you consider how dominant his program has been, but with Oklahoma getting ready to move to the SEC the dynamics have changed for the Sooner program. It hasn't been made public why Riley is leaving Oklahoma, but it's hard not to see the timing of this move to Los Angeles just months after the program chose to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, along with Texas.

