Marcus Freeman Named as Potential Chicago Bears Head Coaching Candidate
While some college football fanbases are getting going on Sunday wondering how long until their program makes a coaching change, some NFL fans are wondering who their team's next head coach will be.
Following yet another embarrassing loss, the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberfuls on Friday, creating an opening for a once proud franchise.
Now, not even 24 hours after Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame won their 10th straight game and clinched a trip to the College Football Playoff, Freeman's name is being tossed around in regard to that opening. Below is Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports on Sunday morning.
Take a deep breath, Notre Dame fans.
If you're Marcus Freeman, this is the part of the business that might not be fun but is necessary. If you want to get that raise and extension that you've earned, then being a good soldier and simply following marching orders isn't how it's done.
Instead have your agent float your name and put pressure on your bosses to get that extension done sooner rather than later. You may remember rumors of Charlie Weis leaving Notre Dame for the San Francisco 49ers in the fall of 2005 - and we all know how that worked out employment wise as Weis was handed a contract extension shortly after.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
Personally, I don't find much emotional attachment to the Chicago Bears anymore. I grew up with them as the hometown team but as I covered them in different varieties for over a decade and saw how the meat is made, I now pass on eating the proverbial hot dog.
The Bears ownership is among the very worst in all of major professional sports. Their track record of failures on the field is easy to see but for someone not local to the Chicagoland area, their fumbles with cheapness and shortcomings are even more impressive.
Currently they continue to fumble their future stadium plans, looking more clueless with each day that passes.
They've been notoriously cheap with coaches, costing them a shot at hiring Nick Saban in 2004.
Heck, the same family that has always owned the Bears called a press conference in 1999 to announce Dave McGinnis as their next head coach, only to cancel the press conference because they hadn't actually agreed to terms with him. They used it to try and pressure him into signing an unfriendly deal.
It's an organization that simply can't wait to trip over its own feet. It'd be nice to see Caleb Williams lead a recharge for a charter NFL franchise but things in play here are far above his or any player or coaches pay grade.
As for Marcus Freeman, I won't pretend to know him personally. I know he comes off as a caring man, a quality father, and a head coach that genuinely cares about his players. That's that "Leader of Men" thing referenced by Jones above.
Personally, I wouldn't wish for my enemies to be the Chicago Bears head coach. Even the very best candidates would have more cards stacked against them from Day 1 than they would at nearly any other NFL head coaching post.
My hope (not a report so don't confuse it) is that Notre Dame will see this and act quickly to give Freeman a fair extension and raise that he's earned. That way if an NFL team with actual pedigree comes calling, Freeman will be far less inclined to test those NFL waters.