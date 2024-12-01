Notre Dame Punches Ticket to College Football Playoff After Thrilling Win Over USC
It wasn't easy, it wasn't always fun, but at the end of the day it was worth it as Notre Dame (11-1) survived an absolute battle with USC and is now headed to the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
I'm not sure anyone saw the shootout unfolding that did Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Coliseum as Notre Dame outlasted an upset minded USC squad 49-35, but the Irish used all three phases to close the regular season with a resiliant victory.
Here are instant takeaways from the huge Notre Dame win and what's to come next.
Lost Turnover Battle Early, Won Game with Them Late
The biggest thing that can turn a game like this in favor of the underdog is turnovers and Notre Dame nearly fell victim to exactly that.
Leading 35-28 with just under four minutes to play and the Trojans driving to tie or perhaps take the lead, Christian Gray made an all-time play for an interception and galloped a team record tying 98-yards to give the Irish a 42-28 cushion.
Not more than a couple of minutes later, Xavier Watts followed up with a 100-yard pick-six of his own to put things on ice.
Had Notre Dame not won the turnover game, chances are strong they're playing in overtime or possibly even losing in regulation.
Notre Dame's Two Running Back Tandem/Necessity
Notre Dame saw two running backs star on Saturday with Jeremiyah Love being insanely dominant early and Jadarian Price making a splash as well. What we saw as the game went on was a knee injury to Love, which meant more reps for Price.
When Notre Dame had just one back though you saw the fatigue catch up a bit with Price and Notre Dame's run game not be nearly as dominant. The next three weeks before hosting a College Football Playoff game will be huge for Notre Dame to hopefully nurse Love back close to full health.
Together the two combined for 210 rushing yards on 25 carries (8.1 ypa) and a pair of touchdowns against a USC defensive front that was vulnerable.
Notre Dame's Beat Up Defensive Front Looked That Way
Notre Dame's defensive front has grown to be a bit short-handed as the year has gone on, missing defensive ends and Howard Cross the last couple of weeks. Notre Dame wasn't able to get after USC quarterback Jayden Maiava with enough regularity, pulling down just one sack on the day. As a result, the Trojans were able to test Notre Dame deep unlike any team yet this year and have success there that no other Fighting Irish opponent previously had.
The couple of weeks of rest will certainly do this unit wonders as it prepares for a national championship chase.
Stepping Up and Making a Play
I know I already mentioned him but Christian Gray deserves all the flowers today for what was Notre Dame's play of the year. Gray started the game incredibly well before getting picked on a bit, being targeted and walking away with a couple pass interference penalties.
With their back against the wall, the freshman made the biggest play of the year on the 98-yard interception return for a touchdown, showing off that skill that allowed him to be on the field in the first place.
It wasn't a perfect game by him by any stretch, but it was a perfect play and perfect way to bounce back. Especially when you consider he was in a position battle for playing time at the start of fall camp.
Notre Dame Football Didn't Blink
With its backs against the wall and All-American safety Xavier Watts temporarily sidelined, Notre Dame was in trouble. That's when the Gray play happened. He gets the flowers but it speaks to this team as a whole.
Ever since the Northern Illinois game there has been a different attitude around this team. A swagger of sorts that was evident when Watts spent part of his 100-yard interception return jawing the USC sideline as he ran by in the closing minutes.
This team has an attitude that it isn't afraid of the big moment, that it doesn't blink when that time comes which feels very different compared to what we've seen from this squad for years and years. That's a reflection of head coach Marcus Freeman, who seemingly changed a bit of his demeanor following the Sept. 7 debacle, too.
Notre Dame is a National Championship Contender, Really
It wasn't easy at USC but if you've followed this rivalry for any amount of time you're aware that it never was going to be. Even when USC is bad and has less talent than it did today, it's always a battle in the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Notre Dame was tested late into the fourth quarter and punched a very skilled team back in the mouth. That's something that big bad Ohio State can't say tonight after getting that done to them by their big rival, despite the Buckeyes being a 20-point favorite.
In a year that there is no dominant team in college football, Notre Dame heading to the College Football Playoff and likely getting the No. 5 or No. 6 seed does wonders for the Fighting Irish as it enters the dance with an actual chance to compete for the national championship, not just happy to be there like in trips past.