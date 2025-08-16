Minnesota Vikings Cut Former Notre Dame Standout Offensive Lineman
Zeke Correll played five seasons on Notre Dame's offensive line from 2019-2023, before transferring to NC State for 2024. Thanks to the Covid rules, he had an extra year of eligibility and used it with the Wolfpack last fall.
Correll went undrafted this past April but was signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Vikings. He had been having a strong training camp and was threatening to make the roster, but an unfortunate injury has cost him that chance.
Zeke Correll Suffers Ankle Injury for Vikings
Correll fractured his ankle last Saturday and, as a result, was cut by the Vikings earlier this week. Correll shared a post to social media after suffering the injury:
Sometimes things happen that I don’t understand. One minute I’m living out my dream in an NFL stadium, the next I’m having season-ending surgery. I will be back stronger than ever. God’s plan is greater.
Zeke Correll's Notre Dame Football Career:
Correll committed to Notre Dame in the 2019 recruiting cycle out of Anderson High School in Cincinnati. He was rated as a four-star prospect but one of the nation's best centers. He chose Notre Dame despite having scholarship offers from more than 25 programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and others.
Correll made eight starts over his first three seasons before becoming a regular starter in 2022. In Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach, Correll started all 13 games. His final year at Notre Dame, injuries slowed him, but he was still able to start 10 games on an offensive line that wound up being a Joe Moore Award semi-finalist.
Correll transferred following the 2023 season to NC State, where he 13 games last season while earning Third-Team All-ACC honors.
Zeke Correll's Next Potential Move:
The good news for Correll is that he will at least walk away from the Vikings with a bit of a payday as the two agreed to an injury settlement upon his release. Ankles are no joke, especially when you're talking about the 300-plus pounds pushing down.
Best wishes to Correll in a speedy recovery and getting back on the field before long. Things may not have ended at Notre Dame how he would have liked, but he was a mainstay on the Fighting Irish offensive line during Freeman's first two years as head coach.