Molly McGrath Shares Kind Note to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame After Title Game Loss
Notre Dame football fans are used to seeing their team play the majority of its games on NBC each fall. However, the expanded College Football Playoff has a deal with ESPN, so Notre Dame's run to the national championship game the last month aired only on the four-letter network.
Tasked with being the sideline reporter for ESPN's game coverage and reporting from South Bend on the Notre Dame football team was veteran reporter Molly McGrath. She was a part of each Notre Dame game telecast this playoff run and who you saw interviewing Marcus Freeman during games.
Following Notre Dame's loss in the national championship game to Ohio State, McGrath took a moment to share some kind words about Freeman and the Fighting Irish on social media. Below is what she said after Monday night's game coverage concluded.
Kind words for the Notre Dame football program from a Boston College graduate.
Here's to hoping for four more games featuring such coverage next winter.