    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Navy Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame

    Navy has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Notre Dame
    Navy heads to South Bend this weekend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Midshipmen enter the contest with a 2-6 record, but the Middies are coming off a 20-17 victory over Tulsa, and the triple option is always a concern.

    Navy has released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the 8th-ranked Fighting Irish. Here is the offensive depth chart.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 12.25.03 PM

    Here is the defensive depth chart for Navy.

    Screen Shot 2021-11-01 at 1.50.27 PM

    Notre Dame has a three-game win streak over Navy and the Irish have won eight of the last nine. Notre Dame holds a 79-13-1 all-time record against Navy. Head coach Brian Kelly holds an 8-2 advantage over Navy.

    Kickoff is slated for 3:30 PM on Saturday afternoon.

