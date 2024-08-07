NFL Training Camp Status For Notre Dame Players in the NFC South
The NFC South is full of former Notre Dame players, but how many of them will actually stick? How are all of them doing in training camps and how do things look getting closer and closer to the NFL season?
Atlanta Falcons
LB JD Bertrand
Bertrand is a rookie 5th round selection, and he'll practice and play like he'll do anything to impress the coaching staff. At the very least he'll be a tough cut.
He's a better athlete than given credit for and one of the smartest guys in the room at all times. If he is a starter at some point this year, it should surprise no one.
Carolina Panthers
LS JJ Jansen, TE Tommy Tremble
Jansen essentially has a job as a long snapper for as long as he wants it. He enters his 16th season and has never missed a game.
Tremble is a valuable backup tight end because he is a tremendous blocker, red zone threat and special teams ace. However, he has new competition with Carolina's selection of Ja'Tavion Sanders this past draft.
New Orleans Saints
WR Kevin Austin Jr., DE Isaiah Foskey, K Blake Grupe, WR Equanimous St. Brown
Is Notre Dame all of sudden KickerU? I am kidding, kind of.
With that said, Grupe was another rookie kicker that surprisingly won a battle out of 2023 camp and finished with a strong season overall. Foskey was a second round pick last season but only played in 10 games as a rookie. He hopes to make a bigger impact in year two.
St. Brown has kicked around a few teams in the NFL, and always seem to stick on 53-man rosters wherever he is. He is valuable as a team's 5th or 6th receiver. Austin signed with the Saints last month and hopes to impress than preseason.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C Robert Hainsey
Hainsey is a solid reserve offensive lineman that can start in a pinch when an injury occurs, like last year.
