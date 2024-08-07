NFL Training Camp Status For Notre Dame Players in the NFC West
There aren't a ton of former Notre Dame players in the NFC West, but they're almost all a big deal. How are all of them doing in training camps and how do things look getting closer and closer to the NFL season?
Arizona Cardinals
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Jones keeps finding himself on NFL rosters so he must be doing something right. If I had to guess, he will get waived in training camp, and find himself playing in 10 games this season with someone.
Los Angeles Rams
RB Kyren Williams
Just like he did at Notre Dame, Williams broke out in a big way during his sophomore campaign. In only 12 games last year, he finished 3rd in the league in rushing yards while totaling 15 touchdowns.
The Rams did use a decent pick on Blake Corum and Sean McVay is known to be unpredictable with his running back usage, but is hard to imagine Williams losing his starting spot.
San Francisco 49ers
LG Aaron Banks
Banks has quietly been one of the better offensive guards in football the last two seasons. He enters the final year of his rookie deal, looking to join the many Notre Dame offensive lineman in the NFL that have been paid handsomely.
Seattle Seahawks
S Julian Love
It's been a wild few years for Julian Love. After cracking the starting rotation for the Giants in 2022, Love took advantage and signed a two year deal with the Seahawks last off-season.
He turned that into a pro bowl season his first year in Seattle and has already signed another multi-year extension. While he is not on Kyle Hamilton's level, he is in the top half of safeties in the NFL and is only trending up.
