NFL Training Camp Status For Notre Dame Players in the NFC North
52 former Notre Dame players are on NFL training camp rosters. We covered the AFC yesterday, and there is a ton of talent. However, 29 of the 52 reside in the NFC, including two future Hall of Famers and one of the top running backs from last season.
Overall, the Irish are spread out fairly evenly throughout the league, but the NFC currently holds kudos over the AFC - edging them out by 6 players. Let's dig into the list starting with the NFC North.
Chicago Bears
DE Khalid Kareem, TE Cole Kmet
Kareem joined the Bears last season after the Indianapolis Colts waived him in August. He played in one game for Chicago toward the end of the season and signed a reserve/future contract in January.
Kmet has been a solid contributor since his 2nd round selection in 2020, and 2023 was his most productive season yet, going for 73-719-6. That gives him 13 touchdowns the last 2 seasons. His spot on the roster is secure after signing a big contract before last season.
Detroit Lions
LS Scott Daly, S Brandon Joseph, DT Chris Smith, TE Brock Wright
The Lions are another team that love Notre Dame players, seemingly always having several guys apart of the organization. Wright is one many undrafted gems currently in the NFL out of Notre Dame, and Detroit recently rewarded him with a nice contract extension.
Daly should remain the starting long snapper, while Joseph and Smith are battling for spots on the team. Joseph feels more likely to crack the 53-man over Smith.
Minnesota Vikings
S Harrison Smith, DT Jerry Tillery
Smith and Tillery are both in line to start for the Vikings in 2024. Tillery signed with Minnesota this off-season after a rocky few years for the Chargers and Raiders, but the talent is evident. Unfortunately, he was carted off the practice field a few days ago after a teammate accidentally cleated him. It is unknown how long he will be out for.
Smith is a future Hall of Famer and has spent the entirety of his career in a Vikings uniform. He is a 6-time pro bowler and two time All-Pro selection, but that feels somewhat light considering what he has done throughout his 12 year career.
