NFL Training Camp Status For Notre Dame Players in the NFC East
The NFC East is loaded with former Notre Dame players. How are all of them doing in training camps and how do things look getting closer and closer to the NFL season?
Dallas Cowboys
K Brandon Aubrey, LB Marist Liufau, RG Zack Martin
Martin is a surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer and that is not up for debate. He enters his 11th season as the Cowboys starting right guard, earning First Team All-Pro honors 7 times and Second Team twice. The only year he wasn't honored was in 2020 when he only played in 10 games. Liufau joins Dallas as a third round selection and should battle for starting reps at the WILL linebacker spot.
Aubrey never actually played football at Notre Dame, as he was a member of the soccer team, but he won the kicking competition last season for the Cowboys and finished his rookie season nearly perfect on field goals (36/38), joining Martin as a First Team All-Pro.
New York Giants
WR Miles Boykin, CB Nick McCloud
Boykin comes to New York after three years with Baltimore and two with Pittsburgh. While he has never been a prominent receiving threat in the NFL, he remains a valuable depth player that thrives on special teams and a blocker in open space. Considering the Giants depth chart, he could find himself in a more prominent role in 2024.
McCloud has carved out a nice career so far after going undrafted back in 2021. He will start a few games here and there and provide value on special teams and as a depth corner.
Philadelphia Eagles
DE Julian Okwara
Injuries have derailed the former Notre Dame standout thus far during his NFL career, but he finds himself on a new roster in Philadelphia. He is battling to stick on the 53-man roster.
Washington Commanders
LB Bo Bauer, QB Sam Hartman, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
It's going to be a battle for all three of these guys to make the 53-man roster, with Jean-Baptiste the most likely to stick. Hartman was selected by the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, so he has options outside of the NFL. Bauer and Jean-Baptiste have uphill climbs to establish themselves on the depth chart.
