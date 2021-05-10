Notre Dame With Three First-Round Picks In 2022 Mock Draft

A way-too-early 2022 mock draft from Sports Illustrated has three Notre Dame players going in the first round

It has been almost 30 years since Notre Dame had three players get drafted in the first round of the same NFL Draft, but a way-too-early mock draft from NFL Draft Bible projects that to happen.

In its first 2022 mock draft, draft analyst Jack Borowsky projects three Notre Dame players to get picked in the first round.

Borowsky has Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton going No. 3 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. The SI analyst heaps a great deal of praise on the rising Notre Dame junior.

"There is an argument to be made that Hamilton is the best safety prospect ever. He has every quality a defensive coordinator is looking for in the position. Hamilton’s football IQ is off the charts, he has unbelievable range and is a vocal leader on the field. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Hamilton get a Gold Jacket after his playing days are over." - Borowsky

Up next is offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, who Borowsky projects to go No. 26 overall to the Green Bay Packers.

"The NFL loves Notre Dame offensive linemen. Three of them went in the top 100 this year and Patterson is a better prospect than all of them. Even with drafting Josh Myers, the Packers still need help on their interior. Patterson will be able to play guard or center and is a Day-1 starter." - Borowsky

Both of those picks make sense. Hamilton is an elite player and the nation's top returning safety. He's been a first round pick in every early 2022 mock draft I've seen. Patterson going in round one also wouldn't surprise me, assuming he comes back fully healthy and actually declares for next year's draft.

Borowsky's third first-round projection was a bit of a surprise, at least in terms of someone not on the Notre Dame beat being this optimistic about a still seamingly unknown player.

He has defensive end Isaiah Foskey going No. 30 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

"After a really good redshirt freshman season, Foskey should be one of the best players in the nation as a full-time starter next season. He has great size for the NFL and natural bend. Foskey is everything teams look for in a pass rusher. He’ll be moving up draft boards next season." - Borowsky

It is way, way too early to really know what will happen in next year's draft, but this mock draft is evidence that Notre Dame does in fact return a lot of talent to its 2021 roster.

