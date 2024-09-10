Why Notre Dame Could Benefit from an Away Game This Week vs Purdue
Notre Dame looks to right the ship at Purdue this week
Under normal circumstances, football teams always prefer to play home games. The crowd is welcoming, there's no travel involved, and the team can enjoy all of the typical benefits of being in an area of comfort and familiarity leading into the contest.
But, these are not normal circumstances Notre Dame is playing under this week.
The Irish head to West Lafayette reeling after a mind-numbing unfathomable loss to Northern Illinois in Notre Dame Stadium, ruining the Irish's homecoming.
How bad was it? Bad enough that the home crowd booed the team off the field heading into halftime and after the game as well.
Notre Dame will be able to play more freely on the road this week
The Notre Dame fan base is very upset.
The fans do not trust the team right now and are very much on edge. Having another home game this week would only worsen things - even though traveling over to West Lafayette isn't exactly like going to USC.
There would be an odd, quiet feeling in the stadium that would be palpable. A "what can go wrong next" type of vibe would permeate the air in South Bend, and the team would feel it.
For this reason, the best thing for Notre Dame right now is to hit the road somewhere that won't be too intense, but also won't be full of 87,000 angry and anxious Irish fans as well.
Purdue fits this bill. Hopefully the Irish can let out their anger in Ross-Ade and get back on the winning track while the fan base gathers itself for a week before reconvening at home for Miami University.
