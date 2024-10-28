Notre Dame Football Bye Week: Teams to Watch and Root For
After dismantling Navy to the tune of a 51-14 victory, Notre Dame heads into its second bye week this upcoming Saturday. Much of the week will likely be rest and recuperation after what is always a tough game against the Midshipmen, even if the game wasn't particularly close.
Navy mentally and physically will beat down an opponent, even one of Notre Dame's quality. The chop blocks, misdirection and various elaborate offensive schemes will give you a headache and hurting just about everywhere.
Notre Dame handled the quasi triple-option well on Saturday and seems to have stayed relatively healthy in the process, a rare feat when facing Navy.
This upcoming Saturday should involve a lot of "hate watching" for Notre Dame, as fans tune in to the teams above the Irish in the 1-7 spots in the AP Poll and the traditional rivals that fans root against week in and week out.
No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State, headlining as the game of the week. Ohio State losing could prove to be a spot for the Irish to move up as it would be the Buckeyes' second loss.
No. 5 Miami hosts Duke as a big favorite. It would be a miracle if the Blue Devils could pull it off but that is another interesting matchup if they can keep it close.
Notre Dame plays No 21 Army later this season and should be hoping for it to take down Air Force and stay undefeated until Army plays Notre Dame. More ranked wins are always a good thing.
Michigan doing Notre Dame a favor and knocking off No. 1 Oregon would be something. I wouldn't bet on it as the Wolverines look awful this year, but crazier things have happened in The Big House.
Florida goes to Jacksonville to play No.2 Georgia in the game formerly known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail party. That would be a miracle, but one can hope.
Another miracle would be Kentucky going to Rocky Top and taking down No. 7 Tennessee, but wild things can happen in that rivalry.
At this point, Notre Dame needs to continue to handle business, go 11-1, hope for some chaos for seeding purposes and get to the College Football Playoff.
Enjoy the (hopefully) stress-free bye week and get ready for a Florida State team that seems like it has quit on the season already.