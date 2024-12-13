Notre Dame Takes Center Stage Amid College Football Playoff Chaos
Notre Dame vs Indiana is a showcase for the Irish
College football fans and media across the country are gearing up for what will undoubtably be an exciting new journey through the 12-team CFP format for the first time.
For a sport steeped in tradition the way college football is, this is all new territory. Intrigue and excitement are high for this massive sporting event.
And where does this new adventure all get started? Most appropriately, South Bend Indiana and Notre Dame Stadium of course. Notre Dame and Indiana have the only game slated for Friday Dec. 20th. On that evening, all football fans will be tuning into one game.
This is a big opportunity for the Irish, and I expect both teams to take full advantage.
Irish can start to change some minds in this ballgame
It'll take much more than a win over Indiana to change the minds of many around the country who perceive Notre Dame as an aged program in the largely living off of past glory. But if the Irish can seize the moment and perform well in the first game of the new CFP system, it'd signify that the modern Irish program under Marcus Freeman is not a pushover and must be respected.
Any CFP game Notre Dame would be in would be a huge moment. This specific game being in Notre Dame Stadium and against a neighbor right down the road adds a unique feel to this moment.
It adds a specific kind of pressure on the Irish to maintain state and sport supremacy over an in-state foe that wouldn't exist against any other potential opponent.
All that's left to do now is sit back and see how the Irish navigate this exciting new moment in the Notre Dame history books.
