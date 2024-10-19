Notre Dame Set To Crack Top 10 After Dominating Georgia Tech?
Notre Dame continues to handle its business post-NIU. It rallied off a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon, increasing the faith and odds that this is in fact a playoff team in the inaugural year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
If the Irish manage to win out and go 11-1, it will be in the playoff, no doubt about it. Every game remaining on the schedule is winnable (Navy, Florida State, Army, Virginia, USC) and it is very likely that Notre Dame is favored to win in each and every matchup.
Winning each game allows Notre Dame to continue to creep up into the top 10 in the AP Poll and eventually the top 10 of the college football selection committee's rankings.
The SEC and Big 10 teams ahead of Notre Dame currently are set to cannibalize each other and there are only so many spots available. An 11-1 Irish squad *should* be in over a 10-2 SEC or Big 10 team this season, especially with Texas A&M continuing to win and looking like one of the best teams in the country.
Notre Dame of course defeated A&M in week one, which looks like potentially the best win in the country with the Aggies at the top of the SEC rankings.
The AP Poll of course has not dropped yet as I am writing this, but Notre Dame *should* jump the loser of Alabama vs. Tennessee, as well as jump LSU, Iowa State, or Georgia if they lose.
Notre Dame is in a beautiful spot moving forward as there are still massive matchups looming for nearly every SEC and Big 10 team, while Notre Dame has a manageable schedule, even with Navy and Army looking much, much better than anticipated.
Notre Dame fans should be hoping and praying that its College Football Playoff hopes ride on beating USC out in Los Angeles.
What a vibe and atmosphere that would be.