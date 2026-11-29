It's been a long, frustrating last calendar year for everyone who cares about Notre Dame football. After the bitter ending to last year's season, which found an Irish team that was a title favorite heading into the playoff not even make the field, today was the day everyone had circled.



Today was the day Notre Dame could exorcise the playoff demons that have haunted everyone with Irish eyes for 12 months. And the Irish passed the test and checked the box. It wasn't always the most comfortable journey, but the Irish have arrived at the destination.

Notre Dame Smokes Syracuse

While this actual game isn't the main storyline, given that all focus will now shift to the playoffs; it's worth noting what a well-rounded football team Notre Dame has turned into. Sure, the Irish defense had a rough first drive, but then did what it does. Adjusted, clamped down, and made plays, as evidenced by the four turnovers it created against the Orange.

And as for the Notre Dame offense, including Jonaz Walton's kick return touchdown to start the second half, the Irish scored touchdowns on seven possessions in a row. I don't care who a team is facing on the other sideline; that's a very impressive statistic.



Notre Dame had every opportunity to mail in the season after the disappointing showing against BYU in Provo, but this program did the opposite. It got to work and got better. Marcus Freeman, his staff, and the players deserve a ton of credit for the resolve they have all shown.



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What comes next for Notre Dame?

With the Syracuse victory, Notre Dame has secured a playoff bid, but the seeding will not be known until the day after the conference title games are completed. Whether the Irish end up with a first-round bye or host a first-round game in South Bend, the team will now have many weeks off before it plays next.

In the interim, I hope Notre Dame players get a chance to rest their bodies and minds for a bit. The regular season is a grind; everyone is mentally fatigued and has some bumps and bruises. Now is the time to exhale, take a deep breath, and begin to recover for what comes next: a national title run.



Notre Dame is now one of the very best programs in the country, with a healthy foundation and culture that has been built over the last handful of years. The only thing left to do is to get this thing over the finish line.