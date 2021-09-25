Notre Dame Defense, Return Game Fuels Victory Over Wisconsin

Notre Dame (4-0) came into its matchup against the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) as the underdog, but for much of its 41-13 victory it was the Fighting Irish that controlled the action.

It was the Notre Dame defense and special teams that fueled the victory, but when the offense needed a play the Irish were able to get it done.

The start wasn't the prettiest for the Irish, who for the second game in a row fell behind 3-0 early, as the Badgers took advantage of a short field to put together a field goal drive on their opening possession.

Notre Dame responded with a 15-play drive that went for 59 yards, but kicker Jonathan Doerer missed a 39-yard field goal.

After the defense forced a fourth-down stop, the Irish offense went on another long, sustained drive that ended with Doerer tying the game up with a 51-yard field goal.

Irish cornerback Cam Hart picked off quarterback Graham Mertz near midfield on the ensuing series, and Irish quarterback Jack Coan responded with a shot up the left sideline that found Kevin Austin for a 36-yard touchdown.

Notre Dame continued to shut down the Badger offense, who mustered just 88 yards in the opening half.

Wisconsin was able to get rolling after an Irish three-and-out gave the Badgers the ball near midfield. A shovel pass to running back Chez Mellusi went for 35 yards, and Mertz hit Kendric Pryor for a strike on a slant route that beat Clarence Lewis for an 8-yard score that tied the game.

The rest of the third quarter was all Wisconsin, as the Badgers out-gained Notre Dame 111-22.

Wisconsin took the lead in the fourth quarter after converting an Irish fumble into a field goal.

The fumble was by freshman quarterback Drew Pyne, who replaced the injured Jack Coan in the third quarter. Pyne was blindsided by yet another pressure allowed by the line and the ball went backwards and was finally corralled by linebacker Jack Sanborn.

All that momentum would soon dissipate, as Chris Tyree answered that score with a 96 yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff to put the Irish back in front.

Notre Dame's defense continued its relentless play as defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola stripped the ball from Mertz, and the fumble was recovered by Isaiah Foskey to give the Irish the ball in Wisconsin territory.

The offense responded thanks to the right arm of Pyne. He hit Austin on a comeback to convert a third-down and then Austin got open over the middle and Pyne found him for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Irish up 24-13.

Wisconsin tried to answer but the Irish defense tightened up and forced a 52-yard field goal attempt by Collin Larsh that missed left.

Hart once again beat a Wisconsin receiver to the ball for another interception which helped ice the game. Jack Kiser put the game completely away when he stepped in front of a Mertz throw to the outside and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown.

On Wisconsin's next possession a tipped pass was picked off by Drew White rand returned it 45 yards for a score that turned this into a rout.

Pyne completed 6-8 passes for 81 yards and a score off the bench. His 22-yard strike to Austin put the game away. Austin, coming off a poor performance against Purdue, responded with an outstanding bounce back game, hauling in six passes for 76 yards and a pair of scores.

Notre Dame had just 238 yards of offense, but the Irish defense dominated, forcing five turnovers that led to 31 points, including Kiser's score.

The Irish held Wisconsin to just 78 rushing yards, marking just the third time in four seasons the Badgers were limited to under 100 yards.

