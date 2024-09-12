Notre Dame Defender Shows Rapid Improvement Early in 2024 Season
As much as Notre Dame may have underperformed against Northern Illinois in the 16-14 upset loss, one player that performed his best yet in blue and gold was defensive lineman Joshua Burnham.
Burnham recorded four tackles in the game, including one of the solo variety that was behind the line of scrimmage. For good measure, the Traverse City, Mich. product also added a quarterback hurry.
Early in the season, Burnham has largely provided what Duke transfer RJ Oben is yet to, as Oben played just 11 snaps against Northern Illinois.
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke on Burnham's growth earlier in the week.
"He's just getting better every day. He's a guy that – look, when your house is in order and all you are focusing on is improvement every day, you can make great gains. And we're starting to see, he's starting to see the fruits of that labor. Just consistency over time. Consistency over time. Not here and here.
"Again, I know I'm talking to a (tape recorder), but not up one (day), you know what I mean, and then down the next. Just consistent, positive trend over time. He's a great lesson in that. He's just a good football player. That's what he is. He executes the defense the way you want it done. I'm happy he's having success."
Hopefully Burnham will be able to continue to show his growth on Saturday at Purdue as he was listed as questionable in the official team report on Monday.
