Notre Dame's Updated Defensive Stats Are Absolutely Insane
Notre Dame's lockdown unit never lets up
Notre Dame's defense, the engine that drives the program under Al Golden's tutelage continues to put up impressive numbers. The Irish are now ranked third in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 11.4 PPG.
While the entire defense as a collective is playing terrific ball, the pass defense specifically, has been a lockdown unit even without start Benjamin Morrison for most of the second half of the season.
The pass defense ranks first nationally in the pass efficiency category and completion percentage allowed. The Irish are also ranked second in yards per attempt allowed and have only allowed six passing touchdowns all season, good for third in the country.
The D is sixth in the nation at stopping third downs, No. 1 in takeaways, and No. 3 in scoring D.
Good defense comes to play every week
College offenses can sometimes vary week to week. Sometimes weather affects how they perform. Sometimes a passing QB just has an off day or a defense puts together a great plan to stop key plays and players.
Good defense though? Good defenses tend to be good defenses every week. Regardless of the conditions, matchup, or circumstances. This bodes well for Notre Dame for the remaining two games on the schedule and for whatever comes in postseason play. This defense comes to play every week and will not back down or be intimidated by anyone.
This Irish defense not only gives the team a great chance to win its remaining two regular season games, but also playoff games as well. With this unit leading the way, with even marginally competent offense, Notre Dame is a threat to make a deep CFP run should they make the field.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.