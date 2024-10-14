Notre Dame Updates Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Following Injury to All-American Defender
Notre Dame has had tough luck on the injury front in 2024, having lost a handful of starters to season-ending injuries. That again happened in a very big way in the recent domination of Stanford when All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison injured his hip.
Marcus Freeman announced on Monday of Georgia Tech week that Morrison needs to have surgery and will be done for the year. How does Notre Dame replace the star corner?
Here is a look at Notre Dame's updated depth chart following the Morrison news as the Irish get ready to travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback
QB1 - 13, Riley Leonard, 6-4, 216 lbs., Sr.
QB2 - 18, Steve Angeli, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back
RB1 - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, JaDarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.
or - 20, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 200 lbs., Fr.
or - 22, Devyn Ford, 5-11, 200 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver
WR1 - 5, Beaux Collins, 6-2, 202 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 83, Jayden Thomas, 6-2, 218 lbs., Sr.
WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
WR2 - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Grad. Sr.
WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or - 10, Kris Mitchell, 6-0, 183 lbs., Grad. Sr.
or - 11, KK Smith, 6-0, 178, So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End
TE1 - 88, Mitchell Evans, 6-5, 260 lbs., Sr.""
TE2 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 257 lbs., So.
or - 9, Eli Raridon, 6-7, 250 lbs., Jr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line
LT1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-4, 291 lbs., Fr.
LT2 - 79 Tosh Baker 6-8 325 Gr. Sr.
LG1 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs, So.
LG2 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 321 lbs., So.
C1 - 78, Pat Coogan, 6-5, 310 lbs., Sr.
C2 - 72, Sam Pendleton, 6-4, 310 lbs., So.
C3 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-3, 303 lbs., So.
RG1 - 50, Rocco Spindler, 6-5, 331 lbs., Gr. Jr.
RG2 - 55, Chris Terek, 6-5, 330 lbs., So.
RT1 - 59, Aamil Wagner, 6-6, 290 lbs., Jr.
RT2 - 76 Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 318 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line
VYP1 - 44, Junior Tuihalamaka, 6-2, 246 lbs., Jr.
VYP2 - 40, Joshua Burnham 6-4, 251 lbs. Jr.
VYP3 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-4, 224 lbs., Fr.
DT1 - 99, Rylie Mills, 6-5, 295 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 289 lbs., Sr.
or - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 302 lbs., So.
DT1 - 56, Howard Cross III, 6-1, 288 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DT2 - 41, Donovan Hinish, 6-2, 274 lbs., Jr.
DE1 - 9, RJ Oben, 6-3, 262 lbs., Gr. Sr.
DE2 - 40 Joshua Burnham 6-4, 247 lbs., Jr.
or - 30, Bryce Young, 6-7, 258 lbs., Fr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers
WLB1 - 24, Jack Kiser, 6-2, 231 lbs., Gr. Sr.
WLB2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
or - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 240 lbs., Fr.
MLB1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 6-2, 239 lbs., So.
MLB2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 250lbs., Fr.
ROV1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 222 lbs., Jr.
ROV2 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-2, 216 lbs., So.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Cornerbacks
Nickel1 - 1, Jordan Clark, 5-10, 181 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Nickel2 - 21 Karson Hobbs 6-1 184 Fr.
*CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 187 lbs., Fr.
CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 184 lbs., Fr.
CB1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 187 lbs., So.
*CB2 - 21, Karson Hobbs, 6-1, 192 lbs., Fr.
*All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison suffered a hip injury and will miss the remainder of the season. As a result, Moore moves up to take the starting role at one cornerback position while Karson Hobbs becomes the top sub at every cornerback position.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Safeties
Boundary1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 200 lbs., So.
Boundary2 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 208 lbs., So.
or - 23, Kennedy Urlacher, 5-11, 196 lbs., Fr.
Field1 - 0, Xavier Watts, 6-0, 203 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Field2 - 2, Rod Heard II, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr. Sr.
Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams
KO - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
PK - 98, Mitch Jeter, 5-11, 195 lbs., Gr.
P1 - 16, James Rendell, 6-6, 219 lbs., Gr.
P2 - 90, Eric Goins, 6-2, 207 lbs., Gr.
LS1 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-3, 222 lbs., So.
LS2 - 39, Rino Monteforte, 5-7, 198 lbs., Jr.
H1 - 26, Chris Salerno, 5-11, 208 lbs., Sr.
H2 - 81, Jack Polian, 6-0, 183 lbs., Sr.
PR - 37, Max Hurleman, 5-11, 202 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or 6, Jordan Faison 5-10,184 lbs., So.
or 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 215 lbs., So.
KR - 2, Jayden Harrison, 5-10, 198 lbs., Gr. Sr.
or - 4, Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 206 lbs., So.
or - 24, Jadarian Price, 5-10, 203 lbs., Jr.