Notre Dame Deputy Athletic Director Shares Thoughts on Flag Planting Trend
Chances are high that if you turned on a big-time college football game yesterday that you saw a rival team try and plant their flag on their opponents home 50-yard line.
Nowhere did this draw more attention than following the Michigan vs. Ohio State game where the giant Block-M flag caused a brawl between the two teams.
It also happened between North Carolina State and North Carolina and Florida State and Florida.
A quick-reacting Steve Sarkisian acted fast to remove Texas players from the Texas A&M 50-yard line following the Longhorns win over their in-state rival.
Yet following Notre Dame's dramatic 49-35 victory at USC, the Irish weren't to be found trying to put a flag at midfield in the Coliseum.
And based off a social media post on Sunday morning, I wouldn't expect to see them do so anytime soon, either.
Mario Morris is the Executive Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Notre Dame and shared the following to X on Sunday:
Morris sharing those thoughts publicly says a lot without using very many words.
You didn't see Notre Dame jump on the trend on Saturday and I wouldn't bet on seeing it anytime soon as I'm certain those thoughts are shared by many in the Notre Dame athletic offices.
And I'm perfectly OK with that.