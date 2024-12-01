Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Deputy Athletic Director Shares Thoughts on Flag Planting Trend

Don't expect to see Notre Dame participating in the trend anytime soon

Nick Shepkowski

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Miles Lockhart (13) tries to grab the Michigan Wolverines flag as the teams fight following the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10.
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Miles Lockhart (13) tries to grab the Michigan Wolverines flag as the teams fight following the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Michigan won 13-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Chances are high that if you turned on a big-time college football game yesterday that you saw a rival team try and plant their flag on their opponents home 50-yard line.

Nowhere did this draw more attention than following the Michigan vs. Ohio State game where the giant Block-M flag caused a brawl between the two teams.

It also happened between North Carolina State and North Carolina and Florida State and Florida.

A quick-reacting Steve Sarkisian acted fast to remove Texas players from the Texas A&M 50-yard line following the Longhorns win over their in-state rival.

Yet following Notre Dame's dramatic 49-35 victory at USC, the Irish weren't to be found trying to put a flag at midfield in the Coliseum.

And based off a social media post on Sunday morning, I wouldn't expect to see them do so anytime soon, either.

Mario Morris is the Executive Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Notre Dame and shared the following to X on Sunday:

Morris sharing those thoughts publicly says a lot without using very many words.

You didn't see Notre Dame jump on the trend on Saturday and I wouldn't bet on seeing it anytime soon as I'm certain those thoughts are shared by many in the Notre Dame athletic offices.

And I'm perfectly OK with that.

