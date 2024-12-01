Irish Breakdown

Social Media Reactions Pour in After Notre Dame Clinches Playoff Spot with USC Win

Notre Dame fans erupted with excitement as the Irish defense held off a late-charging USC team to secure a College Football Playoff spot

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with players at the end of the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) is certain to move up in the College Football Playoff rankings after a thrilling 49-35 victory over USC (6-6) on Saturday.

What that means is that Notre Dame, the same Fighting Irish squad that lost to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7, is headed to the College Football Playoff where it is almost guaranteed to host a first round home game.

That game, that will be played on December 20 or 21, will be like nothing we've ever seen at Notre Dame Stadium.

In watching Notre Dame's defense shock USC's offense with two late pick-sixes to seal the deal, Notre Dame and college football fans alike took to social media to celebrate the massive win. See some of the best below.

Jeweled Shillelagh is Staying Home

Super Bowl Winning Golden Domer is Plenty Impressed

Joe Theismann is Impressed and Excited

Fromer Receiver Wants Marcus Freeman Extended at Notre Dame

An Open Invitation to Brian Kelly

Notre Dame's Most Recent Heisman Trophy Winner is Impressed

Northern Illinois Loss Suddenly Forgotten

Notre Dame Walks Off Field Victorious

Weather Prediction Might Be a Little Too High

It's currently 22-degrees in South Bend, Indiana as I post this at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Bring Your Coat to South Bend!

Notre Dame Revenge Tour 2024

Two Programs Headed in Different Directions?

Mason Plummer Used to Pray for Days Like These

Notre Dame Will Be Better for Having to Fight vs. USC

Worth the Wait

Postgame from the Los Angeles Coliseum

Notre Dame Star Defender Celebrates the Big Win at USC

A Closer Look at the Insanity of the Final Few Minutes

Quarterback Comparison in a Different Way

Irish Fans, Put on Your Dancing Shoes

In Their Defense, It Was an Awful Pick

Sept. 7 Has Gotten the Men in Black Treatment

Notre Dame Locks Up the 5-Seed in all Likelihood

Current Chicago Bears Check Out Notre Dame vs. USC Rivalry Game

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet got the smack talking leg up on former USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams!

Cue Up Randy Newman

Final from Los Angeles

