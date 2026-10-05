Finally, Notre Dame football's preseason is coming to an end this week with Stanford in town.



What, I'm not supposed to acknowledge what we've all seen and lived through five games into this Notre Dame football season?



Stanford, who might the single worst team of all Power Four teams this year comes to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, fresh off a 57-3 loss at Wake Forest.



And finally, the season will start to feel like its actually getting underway after that, with a trip to unbeaten BYU awaiting.

Notre Dame has quietly gone about its business to date, beating North Carolina 37-26 this past Saturday, making it 15-straight wins overall, all of which have come by double digits.



I feel safe in saying that will rise to 16 on Saturday.

Notre Dame Football Working Out the Kinks

We saw what wound up being a competitive game against North Carolina on Saturday, but one that I never felt Notre Dame was in jeopardy of losing.



What did Notre Dame learn about itself in Saturday's win over North Carolina?



What kind of defenses can it play and have success, and which leave certain players in overly vulnerable positions to struggle?

After rewatching that North Carolina game with the emotions taken out, I can't help but think that was the mission of some of the gameplan.



Marcus Freeman can talk all about leaving no doubt on a weekly basis and how each game is its own thing that needs to be treated as such, but he knows the BYU and Miami games coming up will define Notre Dame's season - not how many touchdowns it beats North Carolina or Stanford by.

Quick, Easy Work of Stanford for Notre Dame?

Fast starts have been hit or miss for Notre Dame so far this year.



Wisconsin was a slugfest for two quarters before the defense turned that game around shortly after halftime.

Rice was a blowout from the second play of the game, while Michigan State made enough plays to keep things interesting throughout the night, despite the game being lopsided in the box score.



Then Purdue was Purdue (except when it plays Illinois, apparantly) and North Carolina jumped out to an early lead on Notre Dame.

Stanford is awful.



I'm sorry but I don't have a nicer way to put that.



As it wraps up what has felt like a month-and-a-half long preseason to start the year, Notre Dame can hopefully treat this Saturday like NFL teams used to the fourth preseason game: play its starters for a short time before getting reps for players down the depth chart, and getting set for things to get a whole lot tougher when it heads to BYU next week.