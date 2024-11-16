Notre Dame Shocks Virginia with Incredible Fake Punt – Watch Now
It didn't ultimately count but was amongst the coolest plays ever run on a football field
Leading Virginia 14-0 late in the second quarter, Notre Dame was looking to steal a possession before halftime. The Fighting Irish were forced to punt from fairly deep in its own territory, at the 27-yard line.
Notre Dame instead opted to run a fake punt it was an all-timer, although it didn't end up counting.
Check out a highlight of the play below as Jordan Faison made the most of the opportunity, before it was called back.
It didn't count because of an illegal formation but regardless, one of the single most creative fake punt designs you'll ever see.
Despite being called back, the fake punt seemed to wake up the stadium on an otherwise sleepy day as Notre Dame was then able to stretch the lead to 28-0 before halftime.
