College Football Playoff Energy Is Building Within the Notre Dame Fanbase

Notre Dame fans are buzzing with playoff energy as the team’s strong performances fuel hopes for a College Football Playoff berth

John Kennedy

Notre Dame defensive lineman Kobi Onyiuke (45), wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) and wide receiver Alex Whitman (86) celebrate a Faison touchdown on fake punt play that would later be called back during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Kobi Onyiuke (45), wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) and wide receiver Alex Whitman (86) celebrate a Faison touchdown on fake punt play that would later be called back during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It has been an odd emotional journey for Notre Dame fans this season

As someone who hosts a Notre Dame specific radio show a handful of times per week, I feel very tuned into the general emotional state of the Irish fan base. In this regard, 2024 has been an odd journey featuring some extreme highs, some very low lows early, and a large amount of time where nobody felt much of anything.

The first two weeks of the season were a whirlwind. Notre Dame went from national praise after beating Texas A&M in College Station, to being mocked nationally after losing in Notre Dame Stadium to Northern Illinois just a week later.

From that point on? With the fan base not sure what to think or trust, the team has rattled off eight wins by a scoring margin of 343-85 but against a schedule that has excited nobody. So where does this all leave us now with just two games left?

Notre Dame fans are buying back in and its palpable

There's no way to avoid it. The Northern Illinois loss took a ton of momentum off of the middle part of this schedule. It just did. There was just no energy or extra juice. Fans were in a place of mistrust towards the program and many were waiting for the next bad thing to happen.

But it never did. Notre Dame won eight games in a row in impressive fashion and is now in a position to host a playoff game if it wins its final two games.

I can feel the energy building now. On social media, on the call-in lines, it's palpable. Notre Dame is exactly where it wants to be with two weeks left in the season. In complete control of its post-season destiny and the fans are buying back in.

Irish fans are hopeful that the 2024 Irish will end up being the team that cracks the code and wins Notre Dame one or more major bowl games after waiting much too long.

