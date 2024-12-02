Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Fans Get Emotional on Postgame Call-In Show After Landmark Victory

Passion runs high as Notre Dame fans share their emotions on the postgame call-in show after a historic team performance.

John Kennedy

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) celebrates with tight end Mitchell Evans (88) after scoring on a 36-yard touchdown run against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Always Irish family had a terrific night enjoying this historic Notre Dame victory

Notre Dame history was made in the Irish's victory over the Trojans in LA on Saturday. And Irish fans could not wait to celebrate.

Caller after caller to the postgame show spoke about how proud they were of the team for bouncing all the way back from a week two home loss to Northern Illinois to being in prime CFP position.

Many of the people in this community are die-hard Irish fans. They follow the team and team media 365 days a year. There is no off-season for them.

This is the ultimate reward for that group of loyalists. They deserve a team that is winning and is accomplishing great things. I'm so happy for these great people I've gotten to know over the years.

This victory struck a chord with many Irish fans

This kind of victory that makes history had Irish fans expressing some deep emotions that run far deeper than just those contained to a football box score.

Many callers shared very touching stories about folks close to them who also loved Notre Dame football, but are no longer with us - people who were on their minds during and after this ballgame.

Nights like this are a blessing to be in my position.

I'm so grateful that I get to play a small role in the Irish football ecosystem. This is a special fan base comprised of terrific families all over the country and world and I'm blessed to be able to give them a voice on such a special night like this.

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

