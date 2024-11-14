Notre Dame Fans React to Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Notre Dame Moves Up In Latest CFP Rankings
Thanks to a couple of unexpected losses by Georgia and Miami, Notre Dame has moved up the CFP rankings to the eighth spot in the rankings and nine-seed in the bracket.
With just three games to go, each of which looks very winnable for the Irish, Notre Dame fans can see the light at the end of the proverbial playoff tunnel.
In reaction to the rankings, Irish fans who called into the Wednesday morning Always Irish radio show feel that Notre Dame is being fairly evaluated by the committee at this point.
The much more interesting discussion, ironically, is what will soon happen to teams in the power conferences, many of which have tough games ahead of them.
Notre Dame fans are well aware of the potential trap being set
With all due respect, Virginia coming to town doesn't exactly excite Notre Dame nation as much as contemplating what a home playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium would be like or what matchups would be more or less favorable for the Irish.
Notre Dame fans, and myself as a content creator, realize we are playing with fire here. For all of the buildup and talk about the CFP, if the Irish slip up in any of the remaining three games, all of the CFP talk will be for nothing.
I certainly hope the team itself is better at not getting distracted by what could be and can keep their attention on what needs to be to get there.
