Notre Dame’s First Off-Season Portal Entry Lands at SEC School
It didn't take long for former Notre Dame offensive guard Sam Pendleton to find a new home via the transfer portal.
Pendleton announced on Wednesday that he was entering the transfer portal after starting the first seven games of the 2024 season for Notre Dame. By Friday morning, Pendleton had already made his official decision for what's next publically known.
Pendleton announced that he has committed to the University of Tennessee to join the Volunteers football program.
Pendleton will have three years of eligibility remaining with Tennessee.
Transfer Portal - Read Between the Lines
It doesn't take the brightest crayon in the box to figure out that something was in the works here, considering Pendleton entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag.
I'm not saying that's at all wrong or unique as you have to look no further than Riley Leonard entering the portal from Duke with the same tag last year. It's just the way college football works for better or worse and is yet another thing the NCAA has failed to get a handle on in this new era.