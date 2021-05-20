2021 Defensive Line Could Be Notre Dame's Best In A Decade

Notre Dame's defensive line dominated in the spring, and it has the talent to emerge as the program's best of the Brian Kelly era

Notre Dame has won 43 games in the last four seasons and made two playoff appearances, and the defense has been the catalyst. The catalyst of the defense has been its defensive line. As good as the line has been in recent seasons, the 2021 defensive line has a chance to not only be the best since the post-2016 makeover, it has a chance to be the best of the Brian Kelly era.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss what we saw from this unit during the spring, what it is capable of in the fall and what must happen for the unit to live up to our expectations.

We begin by breaking down expectations for the unit, and the reasons why our optimism is so high heading into the 2021 season.

The breakdown then dives into the interior of the defensive line, and first we talk about the steady play of veteran Kurt Hinish. Next we talk about Jayson Ademilola, his expectations for the 2021 and why I believe he could end up as Notre Dame's best defensive lineman this season.

Notre Dame is loaded inside, and we talk about the depth, and how it impacts the play of the unit overall.

We go outside next and begin by breaking down why veteran Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa could thrive outside. There is also impressive depth behind Tagovailoa-Amosa, and the combination of he and Justin Ademilola could be potent in 2021.

To conclude the defensive line breakdown we talk about Vypers Isaiah Foskey and Jordan Botelho, and how their emergence this fall could be the ultimate key to Notre Dame's defensive line becoming the elite unit necessary to compete with program's like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

After our DL breakdown we answer listener questions, and during that we make the claim that Mike Elston has clearly solidified himself as one of the five best DL coaches in the business.

Notre Dame Defense Is Showing Aggressive Flexibility In Early Spring Practices

Notre Dame Defense Already Looking Different

Justin Ademilola Doesn't Plan On Being Overlooked Anymore

