What Notre Dame Football Is Thankful for in 2024
Thanksgiving is among the best days of the year, even without much college football being played on it.
In a year that there has been plenty to be thankful for, taking over this site and receiving the tremendous following that we have is certainly high on my list. It wouldn't be possible without the likes of Pete Fiutak, John Kennedy, Mason Plummer, and Nathan Erbach who make this tick, and I appreciate all of them gratefully.
As for the Fighting Irish football team, they're 10-1 and one win away from heading to an almost certain home College Football Playoff game. Before the annual battle against USC on Saturday, here are a few things Notre Dame football fans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: The Northern Illinois Debacle
It's weird to say but I honestly believe it. Had the debacle at home on the first Saturday of September not happened to Notre Dame, I truly don't know if this team would play at the level it has since. Sure, it might have an unbeaten record headed into the USC game but it gave a sense of urgency that can't be bought and for the majority of the last two-plus months, Notre Dame has looked unstoppable.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Marcus Freeman
Football season goes by fast. It feels like it was just a couple of weeks ago that Marcus Freeman was getting his team hyped as it waited at the tunnel to enter Kyle Field at Texas A&M. That was such a change of pace from the "business trip" approach that we've seen from Notre Dame on the road in recent decades, and the end result was what remains Notre Dame's biggest win of the year.
Freeman has clearly grown from the start of the year when that Northern Illinois blip occurred and his finger prints are all over this team as it looks to continue its run to the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Special Teams Being a Priority
I get the field goal unit has had its issues in recent weeks but Notre Dame prioritizing special teams in a way it simply hadn't for years is huge in changing the mentality of a team. Notre Dame used to pretty much just try and get by in special teams. I'm not sure how philosophically that aligns with a program that claims its trying to win big. The preaching we hear in each press conference about winning each rep or play is most evident in the approach to special teams in recent years. This year, Notre Dame's three blocked punts trail only UNLV (5) for the most nationally.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Tremendous Roster Depth
How many teams nationally can suffer the amount of injuries Notre Dame has suffered this season but still be able to go 10-1? That speaks to the depth of this roster that is at a level as high as we've seen in three decades. Leonard Moore (above) has stepped in for projected first round pick Benjamin Morrison while there have been several on both sides of the ball that have had to take on significantly bigger roles due to injuries, and have starred.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Stable of Running Backs
Notre Dame's backfield of Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Aneyas Williams is incredibly impressive on its own but when you factor in Riley Leonard's ability to run (671 rushing yards to date) then you're looking at one of the best running games in the country. Lance Taylor upped what Notre Dame had done at running before leaving to calls plays at Louisville (now a head coach at Western Michigan) and Deland McCullough has shown why he's one of the very best running back coaches in the country since his arrival in 2022.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Xavier Watts
I could do this for a variety of players in what has already been a memorable Notre Dame football season, but no star has shined brighter than Xavier Watts. The former wide receiver recruit moved to defense and has turned into a star. The 2023 Bronco Nagurski winner is having a better and more complete season in 2024 but isn't showing up on as many lists which is a shame because he's as much of a driving force for Notre Dame's defense being as elite as it is.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Independence
In a year that has been like none we've ever seen in the history of college football, I'm more grateful for Notre Dame being independent than ever.
Many of these teams are talking about the excitement of playing in the Big Ten and taking trips to the Northeast, or Southern California and how its now a national conference.
That's cute, welcome to the life Notre Dame has been living for a century.
The more college football changes each year, the more I hope Notre Dame is able to stay the same and avoid ever joining a league.
Notre Dame Football Thankful List: Best is Still to Come
Notre Dame sits at 10-1 and is a win away from the College Football Playoff. Getting there is great, but winning games and competing for a national championship is the goal. With the way things are setting up and the six-seed being a real possibility, a real favorable path to possibly be playing very deep into January is there. Despite all the changes and how difficult it is to compete in the modern college football world, Notre Dame has its best chance to win a national championship since before Baylor upset Kansas State in 2012.