Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Super Bowl Tight Ends
With it being Super Bowl week, why not take a look back at some of the best performances by former Notre Dame players in the big game?
Being a football junkie and historian I am, mixing Notre Dame and the Super Bowl is strong combination.
Next up I'm taking a look back at Notre Dame tight ends to star on Super Bowl Sunday. It's part of my all-time all-Notre Dame Super Bowl team as we continue by taking a look at the tight ends from Notre Dame to impact Super Bowl Sunday.
Depth isn't overly great here but the bang for your buck with the two we found is strong.
TE1: Mark Bavaro - New York Giants
The New York Giants of the late 1980's and early 1990's were built on great defense and ball possession offense. That's why the Giants drafted in the fouth round of the 1985 NFL draft, and on Super Bowl Sunday he came through twice. Bavaro twice reached the 50-yard mark in his two Super Bowl victories (XXI, XXV), scoring against the Broncos in his first appearance in the big game.
TE2: Dave Casper - Oakland Raiders
It took 11 Super Bowls for Notre Dame to finally be represented in the end zone of a big game with Casper doing it for the Raiders against the Minnesota Vikings. Casper had a strong afternoon in the Raiders 32-14 victory, hauling in four receptions for 70 yards in the victory.