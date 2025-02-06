Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Super Bowl Wide Receivers
With it being Super Bowl week, why not take a look back at some of the best performances by former Notre Dame players in the big game?
Being a football junkie and historian I am, mixing Notre Dame and the Super Bowl is strong combination.
Next up I'm taking a look back at Notre Dame wide receivers to star on Super Bowl Sunday. I'll be putting together an all-time all-Notre Dame Super Bowl team and we continue by taking a look at the wide receivers to star on Super Bowl Sunday.
Well, perhaps "star" is being used a bit liberally here.
WR1: David Givens - New England Patriots
David Givens was a good wide receiver at Notre Dame but in an offense that wasn't very pass-heavy. In 44 games in blue and gold he caught three touchdown passes. However, in eight career playoff games with the New England Patriots, Givens caught seven touchdown passes. Two of those came in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX against the Panthers and Eagles, making him the only former Notre Dame player besides Joe Montana to score touchdowns in multiple Super Bowl games.
WR2: Golden Tate - Seattle Seahawks
Just how thin are we looking at for wide receivers on this team? Tate earns this spot after catching three passes for 17 yards in the Seattle Seahawks blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
WR3: Ben Skowronek - Los Angeles Rams
Again, a product of the lack of wide receivers to choose from, Skowronek gets the nod after pulling in two receptions for 12 yards in the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Reserve: Tim Brown - Oakland Raiders
Tim Brown's Hall of Fame NFL career finally included a Super Bowl appearance in his 15th season. Unfortunately, Super Bowl XXXVII ended with the Raiders being raced by the Buccaneers 48-21, and Brown recorded just one reception for seven yards in the game.
A memorable story from that game week was Brown's wife, who was pregnant with twins, delivered them just hours after the game's conclusion.