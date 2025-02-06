Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Super Bowl Wide Receivers

A look back at Notre Dame's most memorable wide receivers on Super Bowl Sunday

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots receiver David Givens (87) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29.
Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots receiver David Givens (87) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. / MPS-Imagn Images
With it being Super Bowl week, why not take a look back at some of the best performances by former Notre Dame players in the big game?

Being a football junkie and historian I am, mixing Notre Dame and the Super Bowl is strong combination.

Next up I'm taking a look back at Notre Dame wide receivers to star on Super Bowl Sunday. I'll be putting together an all-time all-Notre Dame Super Bowl team and we continue by taking a look at the wide receivers to star on Super Bowl Sunday.

Well, perhaps "star" is being used a bit liberally here.

WR1: David Givens - New England Patriots

David Givens was a good wide receiver at Notre Dame but in an offense that wasn't very pass-heavy. In 44 games in blue and gold he caught three touchdown passes. However, in eight career playoff games with the New England Patriots, Givens caught seven touchdown passes. Two of those came in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX against the Panthers and Eagles, making him the only former Notre Dame player besides Joe Montana to score touchdowns in multiple Super Bowl games.

WR2: Golden Tate - Seattle Seahawks

Golden Tate celebrates a Seahawks blowout victory in Super Bowl XLVIII
Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate (81) receives a kiss after Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the Broncos 43-8. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just how thin are we looking at for wide receivers on this team? Tate earns this spot after catching three passes for 17 yards in the Seattle Seahawks blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

WR3: Ben Skowronek - Los Angeles Rams

Ben Skowronek makes a catch in Super Bowl 5
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Ben Skowronek (18) runs after a reception against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Again, a product of the lack of wide receivers to choose from, Skowronek gets the nod after pulling in two receptions for 12 yards in the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Reserve: Tim Brown - Oakland Raiders

Tim Brown celebrates winning the AFC championship in January of 2003
Jan 19, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Tim Brown holds his daughter Timon Brown after the AFC Championship against the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders defeated the Titans, 41-24, to advance to the Super Bowl for the first tine since 1984. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tim Brown's Hall of Fame NFL career finally included a Super Bowl appearance in his 15th season. Unfortunately, Super Bowl XXXVII ended with the Raiders being raced by the Buccaneers 48-21, and Brown recorded just one reception for seven yards in the game.

A memorable story from that game week was Brown's wife, who was pregnant with twins, delivered them just hours after the game's conclusion.

