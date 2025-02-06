Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Super Bowl Running Backs

A look back at Notre Dame's finest rushers on Super Bowl Sunday

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back (36) Jerome Bettis runs through the middle in the third quarter of Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.
Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back (36) Jerome Bettis runs through the middle in the third quarter of Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
With it being Super Bowl week, why not take a look back at some of the best performances by former Notre Dame players in the big game?

Being a football junkie and historian I am, mixing Notre Dame and the Super Bowl is strong combination.

Next up I'm taking a look back at Notre Dame running backs to star on Super Bowl Sunday. I'll be putting together an all-tie all-Notre Dame Super Bowl team and we continue by taking a look at the backfield.

RB1: Ricky Watters - San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Watters runs the ball in a Super Bowl XXIX victory for the San Francisco 49er
Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers running back Ricky Watters (32) carries the ball against the San Diego Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Ricky Watters only played in one Super Bowl but he made that experience count. Watters is one of only six players all-time to score three touchdowns in a single Super Bowl game. Watters rushed for 47 yards and a score while catching three passes for 61 yards and two scores in San Francisco's 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

RB2: Rocky Bleier - Pittsburgh Steelers

Rocky Bleier runs the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV
Jan 20, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) hands off to running back Rocky Bleier (20) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Rocky Bleier played in four Super Bowl games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning each of them. He rushed for a combined 144 yards and hauled in 18 receiving yards in those games, which also included a go-ahead touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII.

Reserve: Jerome Bettis - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jerome Bettis runs the ball in Super Bowl XL for the Pittsburgh Steeler
Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis runs the ball during Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Jerome Bettis deserves mention as his Hall of Fame career came to a storybook ending in his hometown of Detroit in Super Bowl XL. Bettis helped the Steelers to the franchises fifth Super Bowl while running for 43 yards in the 21-10 victory.

