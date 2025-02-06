Notre Dame Football: All-Time Fighting Irish Super Bowl Running Backs
With it being Super Bowl week, why not take a look back at some of the best performances by former Notre Dame players in the big game?
Being a football junkie and historian I am, mixing Notre Dame and the Super Bowl is strong combination.
Check Out: Notre Dame All-Time Super Bowl Team - Quarterbacks
Next up I'm taking a look back at Notre Dame running backs to star on Super Bowl Sunday. I'll be putting together an all-tie all-Notre Dame Super Bowl team and we continue by taking a look at the backfield.
RB1: Ricky Watters - San Francisco 49ers
Ricky Watters only played in one Super Bowl but he made that experience count. Watters is one of only six players all-time to score three touchdowns in a single Super Bowl game. Watters rushed for 47 yards and a score while catching three passes for 61 yards and two scores in San Francisco's 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.
RB2: Rocky Bleier - Pittsburgh Steelers
Rocky Bleier played in four Super Bowl games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning each of them. He rushed for a combined 144 yards and hauled in 18 receiving yards in those games, which also included a go-ahead touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XIII.
Reserve: Jerome Bettis - Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis deserves mention as his Hall of Fame career came to a storybook ending in his hometown of Detroit in Super Bowl XL. Bettis helped the Steelers to the franchises fifth Super Bowl while running for 43 yards in the 21-10 victory.