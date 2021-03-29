Avery Davis Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Improving His Game

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis was a surprise standout for the Irish in 2020. His numbers were solid, but Davis had some big plays in big moments last season. After moving around throughout his career, Davis now enters the 2021 season as one of the elder statesman.

Following the first practice of the 2021 spring, Davis spoke with the media and talked about the Notre Dame quarterbacks and what he's doing to improve his game. You can listen to Davis talking about those subjects here:

Davis first talks about rising sophomore Drew Pyne. That is followed by comments on Wisconsin grad transfer Jack Coan, who had to win over his teammates once he transferred, and according to Davis he did so in impressive fashion. Davis wraps things up by talking about growing more comfortable at wide receiver and areas of his game that he is focused on improving this spring.

Related Content

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 1

Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Quarterbacks

Notre Dame Speedster Chris Tyree Wants An Expanded Role In 2021

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Spring Practice - Day 1

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter